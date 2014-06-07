Alix Perez - creating a moody DnB track

North London DJ and producer Alix Perez has had an unusually speedy rise through the ranks of the DnB hierarchy. Starting out with releases on some of the finest floaty labels around, such as Strictly Digital and Fokuz, with a soulful, liquid sound, Alix' music gradually became darker and more experimental. He released a 12" on the legendary Metalheadz label with Sabre, and subsequently signed exclusively to Shogun Audio - having dropped two albums with them so far.

Back in 2009 Computer Music caught up with Alix in his Haringey studio, where he was in the process of creating a brand new track. In this exclusive walkthrough and video, you can see and hear how he gets his signature sound, including recording his own percussion on the spot and creating dirty bass riffs with samples recorded from his beloved Access Virus TI Polar synth.

