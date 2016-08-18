4 robotic voice technologies explained

Use in music

A vocoder can provide a focal point such as in the Beastie Boys’ Intergalactic, add attitude in tracks like Freestyle’s Don’t Stop The Rock, or just put a mild spin of weirdness on an otherwise dry vocal, as in Laurie Anderson’s O Superman.

While not taking the lead vocal role quite as often in recent times, vocoders are still firmly in the vocabulary of today’s music - check out Ariana Grande’s vocoder-backed acapella performance of her track Dangerous Woman at the Billboard 2016 awards for a current example.

How it works

A modulator signal (speech) and a carrier (a synth sound, ideally with plenty of harmonics) are both split into a number of frequency bands, and envelope followers on the modulator bands are used to control the level of corresponding carrier bands, which we hear. So you could either say that the vocoder makes your synth sounds sing, or that it gives your voice the timbre of a synthesiser.

The number of bands varies from vocoder to vocoder, but can range from single digits to three figures. The type of filters used also affects the outcome, and some vocoders may also offer options to map the modulator and carrier filter frequencies differently, for more unusual effects. Another common vocoder feature is to allow some of the modulator (voice) signal to pass through, usually high-passed so we hear just the top-end elements such as sibilance, to aid intelligibility.

Get the sound

There are lots of vocoder plugins out there, and an exhaustive list would be rather long. Off the top of our heads, though, a few we reckon you should try are mda vocoder (free), TAL-Vocoder (free), MeldaProduction MVocoder, Ableton Live’s built-in Vocoder, and Image-Line’s Vocodex (available as a Windows VST and free with most versions of FL Studio 12).

Once you’ve got your vocoder fired up, there’s a few approaches to the modulator (voice) and carrier (synth). For a classic grungy, monotone robot voice, use a deep, single-note synth patch playing a bright patch with plenty of harmonics - try overdriving it to add more if needed. Mixing in noise can aid vocal intelligibility. If a soft, talking pad is more your bag, dial in a fairly bright pad sound and lay down your chords. As for the source voice, try brightening it with EQ or distortion, and controlling dynamics with compression or limiting for a more consistent output.