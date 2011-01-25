18 landmark sampling moments in music history

These days, any computer of reasonable spec can be turned into a supremely powerful sampling solution, but it wasn't always this way.

In fact, the concept of sampling as we know it has only really existed for around three decades, and back in the day, the tools that musicians had available to them were primitive when compared to what we have now.

We've charted sampling's history, focusing on some of the technological and cultural milestones that have brought us to where we are today.

First up: 1962