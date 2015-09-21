10 easy music theory tricks that every producer should know

Music theory has always had a slight whiff of the uncool about it, conjuring up images of dry, dusty, bewigged baroque musicians from centuries past, the nightmare of childhood piano lessons, or baffling overheard discussions in jazz clubs concerning the superiority of augmented 13ths over Neapolitan sixths or the joys of soloing in the Mixolydian mode.

This bad rep is entirely unjustified, however, since regardless of whether you're a composer, songwriter, producer or DJ, shoring up your musical knowledge with a smattering of grassroots theory can have a profound effect on the quality of your output.

Here at MusicRadar, we never underestimate the importance of a good grounding in music theory. After all, how music actually works is the key to everything we do when we're creating a project. The idea is to think of theory as a framework to support and inspire your musical endeavours, rather than inhibit and rule them.

The best part is that you don't have to plumb the murky depths of the subject to be able to use it to your advantage. When a crippling loss of creativity strikes - and this can happen to any of us at any time, let's face it - having a few tried, tested and theoretically proven techniques in your back pocket can be a lifesaver.

Over the next few pages, then, we're going to highlight ten of our favourite, most practical theory-based tips that can help to kickstart the creative process next time your inspiration well runs a little dry. Time to knuckle down and get theory-ous!

For more practical music theory pointers pick up Computer Music every month, featuring the Easy Guide series of theory tutorials.

