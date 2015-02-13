VIDEO: Rockschool Premiere Exam - Single note riffs

In the first of a six-part series on Rockschool's beginner-level exam, TG shows you all you need to know to play some easy riffs

Tutor: James Uings

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Full tab and audio for Rock City



You'll find the full track, backing track and tab for Rockschool's Premiere Exam piece, Rock City, below. Clicking on the links will stream the audio/open the tab. Alternatively, you can download then all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

Rockschool Premiere Exam 'Rock City' full track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Premiere Exam 'Rock City' backing track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Premiere Exam 'Rock City' tab (right-click to download)

Download Total Guitar issue 264 for the accompanying explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio from 16 February 2015.

Buy a copy of Total Guitar here