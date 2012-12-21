VIDEO: Rockschool Grade One - Doublestops (TG237)

Get to grips with two-note melodies and riffs in Rockschool's Foo Fighters-inspired rock track

Download Total Guitar issue 237 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio from 21 January 2013

Tutor: James Uings

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Full tab and audio for ICAUFO

You'll find the full track, backing track and tab for Rockschool's Grade One piece, ICAUFO, below. Clicking on the links will stream the audio/open the tab. Alternatively, you can download then all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser

Rockschool Grade One ICAUFO full track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade One ICAUFO backing track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade One ICAUFO tab (right-click to download)

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)