VIDEO: Rockschool Grade Five - Rhythmic variation

Develop your rhythm skills as you accompany the bass solo in Rockschool's Grade Five track, 'Geek'

Tutor: James Uings

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Full tab and audio for Geek



You'll find the full track, backing track and tab for Rockschool's Grade Five piece, Geek, below. Clicking on the links will stream the audio/open the tab. Alternatively, you can download then all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

Rockschool Grade Five Geek full track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Five Geek backing track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Five Geek tab (right-click to download)

Download Total Guitar issue 260 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio from 27 October 2014.

Buy a copy of Total Guitar here