VIDEO: RGT Grade Two Rock - A blues scale lesson (TG236)

Develop your improvisation skills by working with a chord chart and backing track to create your own bluesy solo
Download Total Guitar issue 236 for the accompanying explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com from 24 December 2012
Tutor: Chris Bird
Videographer: Martin Holmes
Audio for Grade Two improv track in A
You can stream and download RGT's Grade Two Rock track in A below
Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.
RGT Grade Two Rock improv track in A (right-click to download)
