VIDEO: RGT Grade Two Rock - A blues scale lesson (TG236)

Develop your improvisation skills by working with a chord chart and backing track to create your own bluesy solo

Download Total Guitar issue 236 for the accompanying explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com from 24 December 2012

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Grade Two improv track in A

You can stream and download RGT's Grade Two Rock track in A below

Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Grade Two Rock improv track in A (right-click to download)

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)