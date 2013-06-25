VIDEO: RGT Grade Three Rock - Rhythm playing (TG243)

RGT rounds off the Grade Three improv series with a look at some of the barre chords you need to know

Download Total Guitar issue 243 for the accompanying tab and explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone & iPod touch and Zinio from 8 July 2013

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Grade Three Rock improv track in D minor

You can stream and download RGT's Grade Three Rock track in D minor below

Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser

RGT Grade Three Rock improv track in D minor (right-click to download)

