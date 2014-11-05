Film your band with GoPro: basic video editing using GoPro software

So we've captured some great footage and now its time for the edit. This doesn't have to be a daunting task. Often the best videos are the simple ones that show off the music, rather than anything too over the top.

Once you've retrieved the micro SD card from your camera use a suitable adapter to plug it into your computer's card reader. You'll then need to download the free and user-friendly GoPro Studio app and boot it up.

Once you've imported your video files you're ready to explore the software and make your edits.

Check out the tutorial video for our simple step-by-step guide to making your first basic video edit, including an overview of GoPro's own video templates, and how to create a two-camera edit from your own footage. We'll also look at working with audio, as well as making adjustments to improve the look of your video.

Next time we'll look at a more involved video edit with multiple camera angles and a separate audio source.

About the GoPro Hero 3+ Black Music Edition

The HERO 3+ Black Music Edition has been designed with the filming of musicians in mind, and utilises The Frame - GoPro's new low-profile camera mount - for unintrusive, high-quality recording.

The HERO 3+'s wide-angle, low distortion lens has been adapted to capture performances in low-light environments, and can be controlled remotely via a smartphone or GoPro Wi-Fi remote. It's able record up to two hours of footage at 1080p/30 frames per second (more than enough for most gigs), and can capture audio via an inbuilt mic or 3.5mm mic input.

It also ships with a range of accessories including a removable, non-adhesive instrument mount suitable for guitars, drums, turntables, keyboards and more, a mic stand mount compatible with both US and European standard mic stands, and a Flex Clamp for mounting to cymbal stands and drum hardware (which also has an opposible, removable neck for a wide range of camera angles).

