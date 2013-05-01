The Wednesday Free Drum Lesson

Every other Wednesday, Rhythm and Drum Guru will be bringing you exclusive weekly drum lessons with drumming greats, and this week it's the return of Journey and Vital Information's Steve Smith. This week he discusses the influence of the great Tony Williams.

YouTube : http://bit.ly/Z7D1lQ

Drum Guruis the drum lesson app for iPad and iPhone, bringing you lessons from some of the greatest ever players including David Garibaldi, Tommy Igoe, Mike Mangini, Steve Smith, Steve Gadd, Chad Smith, and Mike Portnoy, on everything from rudimental concepts to shuffles and how to play individual tracks by those artists. Check out www.drumguru.comfor more, and happy playing!