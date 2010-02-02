Round-up: 4 Korg digital metronomes

Accuracy and reliability of tempo are more important to today’s drummer than ever. It’s simply expected. Drum machines and computer sequencers abound, but the humble metronome is still useful - some would say indispensible - for practising and learning, for nailing live songs, in rehearsal, gigs and even the studio. Korg offers a wide selection…

The four on review here all have multiple beat patterns and time signatures, combining audio and visual guide cues. All except the Beatlab also have chromatic tuning pitches, which may or may not be useful for drummers. They also all have headphone sockets, although only the Beatlab gives you gig-level volume.