Heavy metal drum gear: an essential guide

Metal drummers have been using big kits for years. Today’s finest exponents grew up listening to Iron Maiden and Judas Priest - bands powered by twin kicks and arrays of toms. The influence runs deep, which is why players like Dave Lombardo, Joey Jordison and George Kollias favour kits that boast double bass drums and toms that run from 8" or 10" through to 16" and 18" floor toms.

Eight and nine-piece kits aren’t out of the ordinary where metal is concerned. Bass and snare drum size is an area where bigger isn’t necessarily better, though. The speed of metal is such that a fast response is really important, so 22" kicks are a typical choice - Igor Cavalera even goes for 20" bass drums.

There is one notable exception: Vinnie Paul (of course) lays waste with a pair of mental 24"x24" kicks. While we’re on the subject of the Vinster, he has always gone for massively deep snares too. His current ddrum signature offering is 14"x8". But most metalheads go for fairly standard dimensions: 14" with a depth of between 5" and 6.5" suit most just fine.