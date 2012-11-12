Win tickets to the Mansons Guitar Show!

Taking place over the weekend of 17th and 18th November at Exeter's Corn Exchange, this year's Mansons Guitar Show promises to be the biggest and best yet, and we've got two pairs of tickets to give away.

Over the course of the weekend visitors will be treated to the latest and greatest gear, from Manson Guitar Works' own creations to the likes of Fender, Marshall, Orange and Music Man. It's not just electric players getting in on the action, either - acoustic fans can look forward to trying out guitars from Martin, Taylor, Patrick James Eggle and many more.

Aside from all things gear, there will also be a range of special guests, including Skindred's Mikey D, Martin Barre of Jethro Tull, Jerry Donahue and the Marshall House Band to name just a few.

How to enter

To be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets, head over to www.futurecomps.co.uk/tg2012mansons and answer the question below correctly:

What is the nickname given to Matt Bellamy's first ever custom Manson guitar?

The Porsche

The Reliant Regal

The DeLorean

Head to the competition page to enter!

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.