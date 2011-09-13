Rockschool Grade Four (TG220)

In the first of a nine-part series on Rockschool's Grade Four exam, TG looks at a range of techniques that will take your playing to the next level.

Tutor: James Uings

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Full tab and audio for 'There And Beck'

You'll find the full track, backing track and tab for Rockschool's Grade Four piece 'There And Beck' below.

Clicking on the links will stream the audio and open the PDF files in a new window. Alternatively, you can download them all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

Rockschool Grade Four 'There And Beck' full track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Four 'There And Beck' backing track (right-click to download)

Rockschool Grade Four 'There And Beck' full tab (right-click to download)

