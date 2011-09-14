RGT Initial Stage Rock (TG220)

Over the next six issues, we'll cover all the material needed for RGT's Initial Stage Rock exam.

Pick up Total Guitar issue 220 (on sale 3 October to 30 October) for the accompanying tab and explanation. Download the full track and backing track for 'Quiet As A Bulldog' below.



Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for 'Quiet As A Bulldog'

You'll find the full track and backing track for RGT's Initial Stage Rock piece 'Quiet As A Bulldog' below.

Clicking on the links will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download them all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Initial Stage Rock 'Quiet As A Bulldog' full track (right-click to download)

RGT Initial Stage Rock 'Quiet As A Bulldog' backing track (right-click to download)

