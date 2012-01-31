More tg back issues available for ipad

The digital edition of Total Guitar has been available on Apple's Newsstand since it launched last year and now we've expanded our range to include even more back issues.



If you've got an iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch running iOS 5 then you can download and read Total Guitar on your device via Apple's Newsstand app. You can now buy issue 206 (Johnny Marr cover) onwards through the app store.

How to buy the digital edition of Total Guitar

1. Head to Total Guitar's iTunes page (US readers click here) and download the free container app.

2. Once the app is installed, click on the TG cover image within Newsstand to browse the magazine selection.

3. You'll see that Total Guitar issue 218 (featuring The Darkness on the cover) has a "free download" button next to it. This issue is a free sampler and downloading it won't cost you a penny.

4. Once you've decided which issue you'd like, just click the 'Buy' button, confirm your selection and your download will start. Payments are made automatically through your iTunes account. Simple!

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)

Buy Total Guitar for Android devices and PCs

The digital edition of Total Guitar is also available for all android devices and desktop PCs via Zinio. Just install the Zinio Android app and search for 'Total Guitar'. Desktop PC-users need just head to Total Guitar's Zinio page.

Please note: Due to ongoing copyright issues, the digital editions of TG do not currently include the covermount disc content and audio.