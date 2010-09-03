TG206: Exclusive! Johnny Marr talks guitar-playing career

Issue 206 of Total Guitar magazine is on store-shelves nationwide and it's a corker, featuring the inimitable Johnny Marr on the cover.

In the mag:

Johnny Marr

The indie legend gives us a guitar-playing career retrospective - from The Smiths to The Cribs - and explains the key points behind his new signature Fender Jaguar.

Black Label Society

Zakk Wylde walks us through his new album, 'Order Of The Black', track-by-track and points out the key techniques and effects on each song.

The Guitar Doctor

TG lifts the lid on the five health threats that every guitarist faces and seeks the expert advice that you need to beat them!

Bumblefoot

Ron Thal revisits his phenomenal debut album 'The Adventures Of Bumblefoot' and the trickbag of techniques it contains.

Modern Heavy Metal

Killswitch Engage, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Job For A Cowboy and Five Finger Death Punch divulge their diverse playing tactics.

How To Write An Instrumental

Taylor Hawkins' lead guitar Gannin Arnold explains how to write one, who to work with and how to market yourself.

Tabs, video lessons and strum-alongs!

The Rolling Stones 'Angie', John Mayall 'All Your Love', Van Halen 'Eruption' (part three), Dream Theater 'Forsaken', The Prodigy 'Invaders Must Die', Johnny Marr's Best Moments: From The Smiths to The Cribs, Young Guns 'Winter Kiss', Green Day '21st Century Breakdown', Mark Morton (Lamb Of God) guest lesson...

On the site:

