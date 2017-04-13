Watch Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name performed on kids’ instruments

This ‘performing classic songs on kids’ instruments’ thing is getting out of hand: it’s not just established artists busting kindergarten versions (see: Metallica); now, there’s now an entire band dedicated to the art form, and they’ve gone and done Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name.

Hailing from France, The Wackids bash through an abridged version of RATM’s 1992 mosh-pit monster in the video above, playing down the lyrical themes of institutionalised racism, but making the most of the song’s funk-heavy riffery.

The band consists of Blowmaster (ooer) on the Otamatone through a Vox mini amp; Bongostar on the Spider-Man drums; and Speedfinger (double ooer) on the Zakk Wylde Bullseye mini electric guitar, running into a Vox mini amp.

We have to hand to Monsieur Blowmaster in particular: who knew the Otamatone could do such a faithful impersonation of Tom Morello in full Whammy flow?