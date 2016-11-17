Watch Metallica play Enter Sandman on kids' instruments

Metallica's Enter Sandman has been a staple of the band's live sets since 1991, but yesterday, the metal legends took a slightly different tack as they joined The Roots and Jimmy Fallon to perform the classic track on kids' classroom instruments.

The Tonight Show performance saw James Hetfield in particularly fine vocal form, but also proved he was a dab hand at the toy clarinet, while Kirk Hammett unplugged the wah to lay down some melodica leads. The full instrument list is below:

James Hetfield - Vocals, Toy clarinet

Jimmy Fallon - Vocals, Bass Drum, Casio Keyboard, Kazoo

Lars Ulrich - Fisher Price Drum, Toy Cymbals

Kirk Hammett - Melodica

Robert Trujillo - Baby Electric Axe

Questlove - Hand Clappers, Kazoo

Kamal Gray - Xylophone

James Poyser - Melodica

Captain Kirk - Ukulele

Tuba Gooding Jr. - Kazoo, Banana Shaker, Apple Shaker

Mark Kelley - Kazoo

Frank Knuckles - Bongos

Black Thought - Tambourine, Brown Hat

Ahead of the release of Metallica's new album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, tomorrow, Kirk Hammett has also announced the KHDK Dark Blood distortion pedal, which he used "all over" the record.