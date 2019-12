Line6 spider valve mark ii amplifier audio

Line 6's original Spider Valve series got us very excited. Now the modelling giant has returned with the MKII series.

As with before, the amp is co-designed with Bogner, so you're potentially getting the best of both the digital and valve worlds.

Check out the audio demo below, recorded by Ed Mitchell. You can also find out what Ed thought of the Spider Valve MKII in Total Guitar issue 206, on sale 3 September.