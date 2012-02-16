Guitar Weekends announces Cotswolds open day

The ever-popular Guitar Weekends has revealed plans to open its doors for two afternoon 'open days' this coming May.

The sessions will take place 3pm to 5pm on Sunday 6 May and 10am to 4pm on Monday 7 May at the Cotswolds Conference Centre on the Farncombe Estate in Worcestshire and aim to give players an idea of what they can expect from the firm's longer, multi-day breaks.

As of 31 March, Guitar Weekends will be under new management and the Strugglers' Weekend (the workshop you can preview on the open days) will be its first event at the Cotswolds Conference Centre, a new venue for the breaks.

The Sunday open day will be hosted by Lin Flanagan, who runs both the Strugglers' Weekend and Introduction To Jazz courses, where as the Monday open day will feature Eddie Allen (who teaches the Rock And Gear and Home Recording courses) and Lee Hodgson, a country specialist.

You're invited to bring your own guitar along, but there will be plenty of instruments and amplifiers on hand during the open days.

Readers are also invited to take part in a special £45 discount to anyone booking a Guitar Weekend this year, just quote the code 'GuitarMag12' when booking on info@guitarweekends.co.uk or calling Malcolm on 01931713241.

For more information, head to www.guitarweekends.co.uk.