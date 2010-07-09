Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from Black Lips and Frankie & The Heartstrings

Happy second week of July! This time round we've got free MP3 downloads from Frankie & The Heartstrings, Black Lips, Orange Goblin, Jairus and Yu(c)k.

A combination this eclectic tells you we're either brilliant geniuses or brilliant idiots. Please don't tell us which it is.

**Track of the week**

Frankie and the heartstrings free mp3 download

These guys are featured in TG204's Those About To Rock section and are currently hotter than a chilli cook-off in, err, the sun. Fortunately, we believe they're worth the hype. Check out tasteful indie-pop ballad, 'Fragile'.

**Get The Rest**

Orange Goblin - They Come Back

We love a bit of stoner-metal here on Free Track Fridays and Orange Goblin are one of the UK's best examples. Check out this track from their 2007 album 'Healing Through Fire', which is being given away in celebration of their slot at the forthcoming High Voltage festival.

Black Lips - Before You Judge Me

If you like your rock 'n' roll played by guys that sound like they're drunk on the kind of whiskey you can only find at 24 hour petrol stations, then you're gonna enjoy this. Head to the page and choose the fifth cover to stream/download it.

Jairus - Turn, Heel

Can't get enough of this tune from UK post-hardcore kids Jairus. Genuine, Gallows-style rage combined with an At The Drive-In approach to songwriting. This is the first track from their free online EP.

Yu(c)k - Weakend

This is a lovely song that WILL be used during one of those dreamy, between the sheets 'I can't believe how quirky and in love we are' moments in a forthcoming indie flick. If not, then TG will be forced to make one and, frankly, we lack the emotional depth to pull it off.

