CLOSED TG203 Competition: WIN Ernie Ball strings for a year!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

Enter our competition to win one of 10 limited-edition Ernie Ball tins containing 12 sets of guitar strings !

Strings are the forgotten workhorse of the gear world: without them your guitar is little more than an expensive piece of wood.

Thing is, in these tough economic times it's the small things that help, so to save you the money (and trouble) of buying strings, we're giving 10 readers a year's supply of Ernie Ball strings.

UK distributor Strings & Things has kindly supplied TG with 10 Ernie Ball Hall Of Fame string tins, each containing 12 sets of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky (.010s) or Super Slinky (.009s) guitar strings.

As mentioned above, the tins are limited edition, and as well as giving you an ideal air-tight container to keep your strings fresh, they come decorated with photos of legendary Ernie Ball artists such as Slash, Jeff Beck and Daron Malakian.

To stand a chance of winning, just head to the dedicated competition page and answer the following question.

Which of these American cities is home to the Ernie Ball strings factory?

A) Coachella

B) Austin

C) Nashville



PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction