Best Beginner's Guitars: Five of our favourites
Michael Kelly Vex Exotic X
It always pays to do your research before buying a guitar, whether it's your first or your 40th, but when you're looking for an entry-level electric, the choice can be over-whelming. For that reason we've put together this round-up of five of the best beginner guitars to see you safe through your six-string-infancy.
We said: "We're not saying the Vex is better than a £1,000 super-axe. But we are saying that not many guitars costing three times as much are anywhere near three times as good."
Squier Standard Telecaster
We said: "We'd know that distinctive Tele quack anywhere, and while you can't expect these singlecoils to match the twang-some character of a Fender, they get far closer than you deserve."
Ibanez Gio GRG121EX
We said: "It might be entry level, but the first thing you notice about this guitar is the quality of the neck. It's not quite up there with the famed 'Wizard' neck featured on Ibanez's more expensive models, but pound for pound it's not far off."
Epiphone Wilshire
We said: "Indie and classic rockers who fancy a guitar with a 'what's that?' factor should head for their nearest Epiphone emporium and brace their credit cards for (a small amount of) pain."
Hofner Galaxie
We said: "It offers an impressive level of performance that bears no relation to the horror axes budget-conscious players had to contend with in the past."
