Best Beginner's Guitars: Five of our favourites

It always pays to do your research before buying a guitar, whether it's your first or your 40th, but when you're looking for an entry-level electric, the choice can be over-whelming. For that reason we've put together this round-up of five of the best beginner guitars to see you safe through your six-string-infancy.

Michael Kelly Vex Exotic X

We said: "We're not saying the Vex is better than a £1,000 super-axe. But we are saying that not many guitars costing three times as much are anywhere near three times as good."

Michael kelly vex exotic x review rating

