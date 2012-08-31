Win a cymbal signed by Black Veil Brides' Christian Coma

Meinl cc

Black Veil Brides fans, we've teamed up with Christian 'CC' Coma to bring you a very special competition.

We have a signed Meinl 14" Classics Custom Medium Crash cymbal (like the one above) from CC's personal collection to give away, and the Black Veil Brides drummer is going to choose who wins.

Head to the Drum Lessons section of Rhythm's September issue and check out the exclusive Black Veil Brides 'Set The World On Fire' playalong.

All you have to do to stand a chance of winning the cymbal is film yourself playing along to the Black Veil Brides 'Set The World On Fire' backing track found in the September issue of Rhythm. Then, submit your video here and we'll get CC to choose his favourite!

All entries must be received by midnight 24 September 2012. More details can be found on page 84 of our September issue. You can find Rhythm in your local newsagent, online or at the App store.