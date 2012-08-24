September issue of Rhythm on sale 28 August

Copeland

This month The Police icon reflects on the band's legacy, his career in film and composition and still loving the drums at 60. Stewart talks to us about his phenomenal career and his indisputable position as a true drum icon. Plus, we present Stewart with questions from the stars as he answers questions from Kenny Aronoff, Ash Soan, John Bradbury and more.

PLUS: Pick up your issue on Apple Newsstand and you'll now find a fully enhanced version of Rhythm, complete with video and audio drum lessons, exclusive artist videos, product galleries and digital-only covers.

Interviewed

Travis Barker (Blink-182) tells us how to stay healthy on the road

Vinnie Paul looks back on a career at the forefront of metal

We go behind the scenes at the drum-heavy Olympics opening ceremony with Ralph Salmins, Mike Dolbear and Paul Clarvis

Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer shares some tips on how to survive the toughest gig going

Drummer Love UK winner Lucas Parlato shares his rise to stardom

Learn

Nail classic cuts from Rickie Lee Jones ('Chuck E's In Love') and Ray Charles ('What'd I Say') and figure our Black Veil Brides smash 'Set The World On Fire'.

Reviewed

New gear from Roland, Zildjian, Amedia, Lewitt, Pearl and Remo reviewed and rated.

Win

You can bag yourself a haul of Stewart Copeland gear - a Paiste 22" Blue Bell ride, 12 pairs of Vater Stewart Copeland Standard sticks and a 14"x6.5" Tama SLP Black Brass snare.

Plus, enter our exclusive competition to win a Meinl cymbal signed by Black Veil Brides drummer Christian Coma.

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, online and on Apple Newsstand from 28 August.