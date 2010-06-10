Wheelchair-bound drummer gets back behind the kit

Drum kit

A drummer who lost the use of his legs after a car crash is back behind the kit thanks to a new hi-tech set-up. Jason Gerling has been wheelchair-bound since falling asleep at the wheel while driving home from a gig.

In an interview with CNN, he recalls that he was told he would never walk about and would be very unlikely to ever be able to drum again.



But, he's now back playing and composing his own music, after devising a set-up which sees him operate a bass drum trigger with his mouth. Check out the video here to see just how this awesome kit works.

Jason also revealed that he has no plans to patent the kit and is happy to help anyone in a similar situation build their own set-up.