Wembley Drum Centre to host Mapex Fun Day

Here's a date for your diaries - 22 May at Wembley Drum Centre.



From noon until 4PM the store will host the Mapex Fun Day. As well as the chance to catch kit demonstrations and pro performances, the day will also give you the opportunity to check out the latest gear from Mapex, Paiste and Vic Firth.



As if that wasn't enough there's also prize giveaways, artist meet and greets and special discount deals to be had on the day.



For more details take a look at www.wembleydrumcentre.com.