Studio legend Butch Vig took time out ahead of a recent show from the reformed Garbage to talk about working with the cream of rock drumming.

Check the video below to see Butch's take on laying down drum tracks with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Dom Howard. Tre Cool and Jimmy Chamberlin.

Plus, the Nirvana/Foo Fighters/Muse/Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins producer also gave us an insight into how he gets drum sounds in the studio.

