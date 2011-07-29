UPDATED: National Drum Fair returns

NDF

The UK's biggest custom and vintage drum fair, the National Drum Fair, is back this September.

Dig out your gear and get it down to Kings Heath in Birmingham on 24 and 25 September for this weekend packed full of mouth-watering kits and gear.

As well as the array of equipment on show there's also guest clinics, exhibitions and performances, with performers to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

And we've just had word that Thriller Live sticksman Gabor Dornyei will be performing at the show. Gabor (who was featured in Rhythm 184) will be showcasing his mind-boggling triple kick Sonor kit at the event.

Tickets cost £5 for the day or £8 for the weekend. Visit

www.ukdrumfair.com for more information.