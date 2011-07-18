UK drum legend Eric Delaney passes away aged 87

Rhythm is saddened to report the passing of drum legend Eric Delaney. Eric passed away on Thursday [14 July] aged 87.

The London-born drummer became a familiar face after hitting the scene in his teens before joining the Geraldo Orchestra in 1947, a position he would fill until 1954.



He went on to become a bandleader in his own right, enjoying huge success and racking up hits, TV appearances and building an incredible legacy that remains to this day.



Eric continued to play in recent years, as seen in the clip below from the 2009 National Drum Fair. He will be sorely missed among the British drum community.