Support Mike Dolbear's charity run and win a Paiste cymbal

cymbal

Want to help a great cause, support a drummer and put yourself in with a chance of winning a cymbal owned by Nick Mason? Of course you do, take a look below to see how you can do all three.

Mike Dolbear is running the Halstead and Essex Half Marathon on 8May to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Dolbear, who was also involved in the recent Jordan Terris Memorial Drum Festival, said: "Getting to know Jordan's parents, Kevin and Fiona, and watching the Teenage Cancer Trust film I wanted to try and do more to help a charity that can't afford TV advertising. I hope to do more of these fundraising events to raise awareness and hopefully raise lots of money!"

For every £2.50 you donate you will be given one entry to a competition to win a Paiste 2000 Reflections 14" Thin Crash cymbal signed by Nick Mason. The winner will also receive a copy of the Momentary Lapse of Reason album on which the cymbal was used.

Head here to make your donation.