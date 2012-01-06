NAMM 2012: DW announces 40th anniversary kit

DW

DW is celebrating its 40th birthday by launching a brand new limited run kit.

The iconic brand will ship the Tamo Ash Exotic Collector's Series drumset to mark the anniversary.

The six-piece, maple-shelled kit features numerous DW standards such as suspension tom mounts, True Hoop counter hoops, True Pitch tension rods and the MAG throw-off.

The Exotic Tamo Ash veneer selected for the set was handpicked by DW Executive Vice President and Drum Designer, John Good for the project. Good comments, "One of our first Exotic finishes was Tamo, and it was very popular. We had so many requests to bring it back, but I just couldn't find a log worthy of our drums. When I found this one, I knew it was something special. The figuring and grain are absolutely stunning."

For full details head to www.dwdrums.com.