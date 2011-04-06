Musikmesse: Yamaha reveals new DTX kits

Yamaha

Yamaha has added five new models to the DTX range.

The DTX500K, DTX520K, DTX540K, DTX700K and DTX750 kits cover entry and mid-level price points, with all building on the foundation laid by Yamaha's flagship DTX900 series.

Features for the DTX500K, DTX520K and DTX540K models include the DTX500 module with more than 440 voices, while the DTX700K and DTX750 feature over 1,200 kit, cymbal and percussion voices.

Other highlights of the new additions include an overhauled rack system and Textured Cellular Silicone pads which aim to deliver "unprecedented dynamic control".

