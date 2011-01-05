Barry De Souza kits up for sale

Dozens of drums, kits and accessories belonging to the late, great Barry De Souza are being sold by DrumWright.



The Berkshire drum emporium is selling the haul on behalf of De Souza's daughter, Danielle.



Among the items up for sale are a black Pearl DX kit, a Ludwig Concert kit and a Pearl fiberglass snare. For a full list head here.



Barry, who passed away in 2009 after a battle with cancer, made a name for himself as an in-demand session player across several decades, laying down beats on more than 160 albums.