Zultan launches the Workout Pad drum practice pad

It’s a new year, which not only means new gear, but a chance to take stock and get your playing goals for 2022 lined-up. With this in mind, Zultan Cymbals has launched a new drum practice pad with the Workout Pad, which it says offers a high-quality practice tool at an even more practical price.

(Image credit: Zultan)

The 10-inch-diameter practice pad offers an extra thick 20mm playing for minimal rebound - perfect for helping to build your chops without relying on stick-bounce.

On the underside, Zultan has equipped the Workout pad with an 8mm thread, which will fit most cymbal stands.

The Zultan Workout Pad is available now, priced at £33/€39/$37