Zultan cymbals is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and wants you to be involved!

Zultan Cymbals is marking its 20th birthday this year, and as part of the celebrations the company is asking drummers everywhere to contribute by recording a short video wishing Zultan a happy birthday.
The clips will be edited into one final video, and all participants will receive a Zultan Anniversary t-shirt.
- Record a video of yourself wishing Zultan Cymbals a happy 20th birthday
- Keep it short - under 10 seconds
- Email the clip to contact@zultancymbals
- The deadline for inclusion is Friday 21 August 2020
Check out the promo video from Zultan above, for more information on Zultan Cymbals, click here.