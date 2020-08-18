More

Zultan cymbals is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and wants you to be involved!

Record a short video of yourself wishing the brand a happy birthday and get a free t-shirt!

Zultan Cymbals is marking its 20th birthday this year, and as part of the celebrations the company is asking drummers everywhere to contribute by recording a short video wishing Zultan a happy birthday. 

The clips will be edited into one final video, and all participants will receive a Zultan Anniversary t-shirt.

  • Record a video of yourself wishing Zultan Cymbals a happy 20th birthday
  • Keep it short - under 10 seconds
  • Email the clip to contact@zultancymbals 
  • The deadline for inclusion is Friday 21 August 2020

Check out the promo video from Zultan above, for more information on Zultan Cymbals, click here.