Zildjian is celebrating its 400th anniversary in London this October, and you won’t want to miss it!

Not many companies know what it’s like to plan a celebration marking 400 years in business, but that’s exactly what Zildjian is gearing up for this autumn. On October 15, the cymbal maker, who is still at the top of its game after four centuries, will take over the Clapham Grand for a star-studded celebration, featuring artist performances, the opportunity to meet Zildjian artists and gear giveaways.

(Image credit: Zildjian)

The line-up for the event showcases the variety of players on the Zildjian roster, with funk/fusion master, Dennis Chambers, prog-metal powerhouse, Gavin Harrison, session aces Ash Soan and Karl Brazil, UK drumming institution, Steve White, metal groovesmith/Downbeat Podcast founder Craig Reynolds (Stray From The Path) and Royal Blood’s Ben Thatcher all scheduled to play.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Zildjian’s milestone anniversary in London with some of our most amazing artists, colleagues, and friends.” says Zildjian Executive Chair, President, and 14th-generation owner Craigie Zildjian. “This is a special moment to reflect not only on our history, but to share the excitement of what lies ahead.”

But the excitement doesn’t stop there, because Zildjian has teamed up with Focusrite/Novation, sE Microphones, and Adam Audio to deliver two incredible prize bundles. Winners will receive one of two identical gear hauls worth over £5000, including a Zildjian A Custom cymbal set, and a complete studio setup tailored towards recording and mixing drums and beyond.

A post shared by Zildjian GBI (@zildjiangbi) A photo posted by on

Full list of prizes

Attendees will be able to enter the prize draws at the event (entrance costs £20 and ensures entry into both prize draws).

The Zildjian 400th Anniversary London event occurs at the Clapham Grand, London on Sunday, October 15. Tickets start at £20 (plus booking fees), with VIP packages (including a pre-show meet-and-greet) also available.

To purchase your ticket, click here.