Wylde Audio unveils 3 striking new limited-edition guitars

Zakk Wylde’s Wylde Audio has announced three new guitars with limited-edition finishes.

Like the rest of the company's models, the Blood Eagle RawTop, Odin Grail Camo and Barbarian Psyclone are all kitted out with Wylde’s signature specs - so, that’s the EMG 81/85 pickup set, mahogany body, maple set neck with 24.625” scale length, TonePros Tune-O-Matic bridge, Grover tuners and Graph Tech ivory TUSQ nut.

Differences lie in the tops: the Blood Eagle boasts a flamed maple number, while the Odin gets an arched maple, and the Barbarian appears sans top.

All three models are available exclusively direct from Wylde Audio, for the preorder price of $1,099 each.