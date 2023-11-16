Here’s your chance to get your hands on one of two Zildjian 400th Anniversary Vault cymbals, and it’ll only cost you £2

Zildjian is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year, and earlier this autumn the legendary cymbal brand announced that it would be releasing 400 cymbals from the Zildjian family private vault to mark the occasion.

Now, you have the chance to win one of these one-of-a-kind cymbals, and it’ll only cost you £2.00. That’s because Zildjian GBI has selected two cymbals to give away via a Rafall draw, with 20% of the proceeds being donated to charity, Metal For Good.

Up for grabs are a 20” Vintage A ride, and 15” Vintage A Crash. But these aren’t just any vintage cymbals. For the unaware, the Zildjian Family Vault is a private collection of cymbals, hand-picked from the production line at the time they were made by members of the Zildjian family.

(Image credit: Zildjian)

Of the 400 cymbals released from the vault in 2023, 200 are 20” A rides made in the 1940s at Zildjian’s hallowed Quincy factory. Further to their new-old-stock pedigree, is the fact that these rides bear stick marks from the cymbal tester, who happened to be Armand Zildjian, while some of the cymbals still have fingerprints from his father, Mr Avedis Zildjian.

The other 200 cymbals made available are 15” A series crash cymbals which were made in the golden age of 1930s-1950s, making this a unique opportunity to bag yourself a barely played, vintage Zildjian.

Each cymbal is shipped in a protective 400th anniversary commemorative case, complete with a pair of cymbal gloves, and Zildjian is including a stand adaptor so that you can use your cymbal on modern stands, and play it as intended.

The Zildjian 400th Anniversay Rafall draw is open until 13:30 on Christmas Day, 2023 (just to confirm, that’s Monday 25 December) or until the final ticket is sold (whichever comes first). One entry gives you two chances to win, and it's open to UK residents only. To enter the draw, visit the Rafall page, here.

Metal For Good is a UK-based registered charity which aims to provide grants to community groups and organisations who use rock and metal music to change lives, with a focus on mental health, inclusivity and supporting young people. For more information, visit the Metal For Good website.