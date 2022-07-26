Win big with Thomann's #SummerMusicMadness contest

By published

Video yourself playing in an 'unusual' place to win

Thomann Summer Music Madness sale graphic
(Image credit: Thomann)

Music gear giant Thomann has launched a sizzling promo campaign with Summer Music Madness deals (opens in new tab)galore - including Harley Benton acoustics from just £59 - and a chance to win up to 500 Euros in vouchers to spend on any music gear that takes your fancy. 

All you need to do to enter is shoot a video of yourself (either solo or with your band) playing music in an unusual/special place. The more creative you get, the higher your chance of winning. Simple as that. 

Post a video to your Facebook Feed with the hashtags #SummerMusicMadness and #thomannWin to enter.

First prize is a 500€ voucher, the runner up will get a 250€ voucher and 3rd nets a 100€ voucher. 

You can check out the full terms & conditions of the contest now at tho.mn/tcSMM (opens in new tab), and the deadline for entries is Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 23:59 (CEST). Good luck!

Will Groves
Will Groves

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.