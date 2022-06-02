•GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

Welcome to Gear Expo Summer 2022. THE place where bands, artists, engineers and producers discover what new gear they’ll be lusting over for the year to come.

Here, we'll pull together all the excitement from the NAMM Show (finally) taking place in California USA, alongside hot exclusives from all the big names beyond the show, and massive round-ups of all the freshest music gear emerging in 2022.

Whatever it is, wherever it is and whoever is making, rest assured that it we've got it covered right here.

First things first...

What is the NAMM Show and why is 2022 such a big deal?

The NAMM show is THE biggest music gear show in the world and with the last two years of shows being cancelled due to Covid, all eyes and ears are on this year's show to finally give us back what we've missed.

Traditionally the NAMM show comes in two distinct shapes and sizes. Winter NAMM (usually taking place in late January) has always been the big one, taking place in Anaheim, California (just along the way from Disneyland). It’s the place for the big reveal as all the major gear companies have all their engineers and inventors locked into an annual cycle of new developments and updates, just for January and NAMM.

Summer NAMM in Nashville has been a bit more come and go over the years. If the trade demands it the show flexes and bulges to accommodate. And, hey, who doesn’t love a trip to Nashville?

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The BIG one is BACK

BUT with the past two years of shows being cancelled due to the pandemic, Summer NAMM 2022 just got powered up to the max. Get set for NAMM: The Comeback Special!

Taking place in its usual (much larger) winter venue – The Anaheim Convention Centre – the all-new Summer 2022 show is the biggest Summer NAMM ever as gear makers get to finally flex their creative muscle in public and show us what they’ve been up to during lockdown.

Naturally the MusicRadar team are on the show floor from curtain up to curtain down (and beyond) bringing you all the gear and celebs from the show itself as well as more than a few parties and top secret reveals in the Anaheim and LA area.

PLUS we've got the inside track from all the big names who won't be at this years show.

And we're pulling the whole lot together for our Gear Expo Summer 2022 online event!

All you've got to do is keep an eye out for our Gear Expo Summer 2022 flags and banners on the site and bookmark our hub page to make sure that you don't miss a thing from the biggest show in the world and beyond.

Want to get started? Take a look at our pick of pre-NAMM rumours and must-sees right here.