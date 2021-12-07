Waves’s Vocal Production bundle slashed by $1,100 to just $99.99 - 24 hours only

Vocals are usually the thing that really makes a track. A killer vocal can elevate a mediocre groove or synth line, but a poor vocal can scupper an otherwise great track. If your vocals usually fall into the second bracket, it’s possible you simply don’t have the right tools for the job. Wave’s Vocal Production bundle could be the answer - and right now it’s been discounted by 92% down to just $99.99 . But you’ll need to hustle as this is a 24 hour flash sale with only a matter of hours left.

The Vocal Production bundle comprises 15 essential plugins for production and mixing of your vocal tracks. In the package you’ll find everything you need to tune, bend, synthesize and fix your vocals and give them that professional sheen. Some of these plugins are the very same used to make the vocals of artists such as Billie Eilish and Beyonce shine (Renaissance Vox, we’re looking at you). We also rate some of these tools in our guide to the best Waves plugins , too.

Bundles are a brilliant way to make significant savings. Taking into account Waves' other savings across the site, currently buying these plugins individually would cost you $450. But drop $99.99 now and each plugin will cost you just $6.66.

Waves Vocal Production bundle: $1,350 Waves Vocal Production bundle: $1,350 , now $99.99

Bring your vocal A-game with $1,100 off Waves' fully-loaded Vocal Production package. Roll out the 15 essential tools in this bundle and your vocals will go from zero to hero.

Waves Cyber Sale: All plugins $29.99 Waves Cyber Sale: All plugins $29.99

You’ll find everything from reverbs and delays, to compressors and virtual instruments in this sale, and all for just $29.99 apiece. There’s even a few discounted bundles tucked away amongst the sale items. What's more, load up your basket with 2 plugins and get another 2 for free!

But it doesn’t stop there. Make this purchase and you’ll receive a code that bags you $20 off your next purchase from Waves. Or if you have other products on your list, all Waves plugins are currently just $29.99, with the opportunity to bag 2 freebies for every 2 you pay for.

Here’s that Vocal Production plugins list in full: