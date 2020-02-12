Waves is spreading the Valentine's Day love with 30% off (almost) all plugins and bundles

Waves believes that Valentine’s Day is as much about treating yourself as it is the person you love – and that’s why for the next 5 days you can get 30% off almost all of their VST plugins, virtual instruments, bundles and upgrades. Whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, it’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for musicians, and one that will be genuinely well received.

The discount code LOVE30 is valid from today until Sunday February 16 at 5am EST/10 GMT. What’s even better is the code can be used on as many transactions as you like in that period.

As usual, Waves has a load of great plugins already on sale, but this coupon will get you a further 30% off. So, for example, if you want to get stuck into the excellent Abbey Road collection - which bundles 11 plugins including Abbey Road Chambers, Reverb Plates, Mastering Chain and Vinyl - you’ll save a further $77 off the already discounted price, paying just $181.30. The price for this bundle is usually $1,599! There's discounts like this available across the site.

Once you’ve loaded up your shopping cart, head to where is says "Click here if you have a coupon code", punch in the code LOVE30, hit apply and watch as the price plummets.

Happy Valentine's to you.

*(Barring these exceptions: Abbey Road Studio 3 + Nx Head Tracker, SuperRack, MultiRack, eMotion LV1 (16, 32, 64 channels), Dugan Automixer + Dugan Speech, TRACT System Calibration + Smaart Di v2, SoundGrid Rack for VENUE, Pro Show, SD7 Pro Show, DTS Neural™ Surround Collection, Broadcast and Surround Suite)