Waldorf’s Streichfett synth plugin brings that ‘70s adult movie sound to your DAW

When Waldorf launched its Streichfett hardware string synth in 2014, it said that its general vibe was along the lines of "how adult movies sounded thirty years ago". This being the case, it stands to reason that the new plugin version resides in a similarly raunchy sonic wheelhouse.

The interface on this software port mirrors the hardware’s pretty closely. Designed to emulate the classic string machines of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Streichfett offers a dual sound engine comprising a polyphonic string section and an eight-voice solo section.

You can add movement to the string section with the ensemble effect, while other processors include adjustable phaser and reverb. There’s also an animate effect that can be used to modulate the strings’ registration, opening up additional sound morphing possibilities.

Although the Solo section sounds have names like Bass- E-Piano and Clavi, the tones themselves bear little resemblance to ‘real’ instruments, but are instead designed to complement the strings.

Playing and controlling the Streichfett should be pretty straightforward, but there’s plenty going on under the hood, and you can expect “rich and creamy pads unlike any other instrument”.