US mini synth deal: Buy three Korg Volcas and get a Volca Mix free

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Korg are giving away a Volca Mix when you buy any three Volcas from an authorised US Korg dealer.

Read more: Korg Volca Drum

Perhaps one of the most anticipated additions to the Volca synth range, the Volca Mix fills the gap in the market for a power-hub-come-mixer.

For a limited time, the 4-channel mixer is free when you choose from any combination of Volca keys, Beats, Bass, Sample, FM and Kick.

Read the full details of the free Korg Volca Mix deal

To qualify, a valid receipt dated between 15 October 2018 to 15 November 2018 is required from your authorised Korg dealer. However, the free Volca mix can only be shipped to a valid US address.