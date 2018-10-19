US electric guitar deal: Buy a Boss GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor and get a free iPad

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Boss’s latest multi-effects processor, the GT-1000, promises to handle all your guitar amp and effects needs, and now is a great time to buy one if you live in the US.

From now until the end of October, if you buy a GT-1000 and register for a rebate with Roland, you can get yourself a free Apple iPad.

There's no word on which model iPad you'll receive, but you'll be able to hook it up to the GT-1000 via the pedal's Bluetooth connection to manage sounds using the Boss Tone Studio app.

