The best Boss GT-1000 deals in May 2021: The best prices around on this epic multi-effects pedal

High-quality guitar effects are more affordable, more portable, and better sounding than ever before. Many professional and amateur guitarists alike are ditching the enormous over-the-top rigs in favour of highly programmable multi-effects units - and when they sound this good, we can't say we blame them. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the best Boss GT-1000 deals on the internet, so you can bag yourself one of the most popular multi-effects units for a bargain price.

The Boss GT-1000 follows in the footsteps of the much-loved GT-100, a firm favorite of indie legend Johnny Marr. This new pedal takes everything we loved about the previous iteration and brings it into the modern age, with the new groundbreaking AIRD tone engine and even built-in Bluetooth for adjusting effects from your mobile device. So let's take a deep dive into what makes this pedal so great and where you can get the best price.

The best Boss GT-1000 deals

Boss has always been an industry leader in guitar effects. Not only did Boss help shape how we see pedals today - literally - they also continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible with multi-effects.

The GT-1000 is the new flagship multi-effects processor from the pedal giant, and it may be the best one yet - it's undoubtedly the most powerful. This state-of-the-art unit features a 32-bit analog-to-digital converter as well as 32-bit floating-point processing and a 96 kHz sample rate. When we say this unit is studio quality, we mean it.

The first thing you'll probably notice when playing the GT-1000 for the first time is how realistic it sounds, especially when using the amp models. This is due to the AIRD technology housed inside. Boss has used this groundbreaking technology to perfectly recreate how a valve amp and a guitar interact with each other. As Boss puts it, "AIRD reproduces the complex internal component interactions of tube amps in every way, from guitar input to speaker output and everything in-between." Ultimately, this results in a highly expressive multi-effects unit that will make even the most die-hard valve fanatic think twice.

Every amp sound you have ever wanted is available, from the beautiful cleans of a Jazz Chorus, the fierce mid-range of an AC30, to the face-melting gain of a Plexi, it's all here.

As you would expect, it's not just amp models inside this sturdy floorboard. It also comes fully stocked with all of your favorite Boss effects, from the lush spacey sounds of the CH-1 to the rich dark delays of the DM-2 and many, many more. If there is an effect you’re longing to try, we’re sure you'll find it here.

It feels like every guitar product on the market right now comes with the ability to connect to a device via Bluetooth, but trust us, this time it's actually useful. The Boss Tone Studio app is available for iOS and Android mobile devices and allows you to edit patches, tweak effects and even build your own presets wirelessly, saving you a bunch of time.

So if you’re looking for a great sounding, great looking, and practically indestructible multi-effect unit/ amp modeler, look no further than the Boss GT-1000.

Boss GT-1000 deals: Alternatives

We can't talk about multi-effects and amp modelers and not mention the Line 6 Helix Floor. After all, the Helix may have been the floorboard that reignited the flame for multi-effects pedals in recent years. The dual DSPs deliver a whopping 62 amps models, 37 cabs simulators, and 104 high-quality effects. If you’re looking for a highly customizable option, then the Line 6 Helix Floor is the unit for you.

For those looking to dip their toe into the world of multi-effects, or for the guitarist looking for a simple plug-and-go option, the Boss GT-1 may be what you are looking for. This small, lightweight unit may not have all the bells and whistles of the other two, but that's precisely the point. The GT-1 still manages to deliver 108 effects over its three footswitches and one expression pedal but is simple, easy to use, and perfect for beginners.