US DJ deal: Denon DJ SC5000M Prime media player now $400 off at Sweetwater

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Sweetwater has shaved an impressive $400 off Denon DJ’s Prime media player, the SC5000M, now at $1499, down from $1899.

Don't miss The best DJ controllers in the world today

The unit features a high definition, multitouch display and an eight-inch jog wheel with a central display that shows the current playing track or even custom artwork.

Each deck features dual-layer audio playback and Denon DJ is keen to stress that this is the first media player to fully analyse both beatgrid and musical key on the unit.

To take advantage of this deal, head on over to the Sweetwater website now.

SC5000 key features